Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, has officially re-signed with the New York Liberty after hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason.

The Liberty announced the signing Friday. Jones' agent, Boris Lelchitski, told ESPN she signed a two-year deal.

Jones had indicated she wanted to return to the Liberty, whom she helped lead to their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2002.

"We are overjoyed to welcome back JJ," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "In just one season, she became an indelible part of the Liberty's core identity, on and off-the-court, and keeping her in seafoam was our first priority in open free agency as we continue our championship pursuit in 2024."

The 6-foot-6 forward/center averaged 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season for the Liberty, but those numbers went up in the postseason to 16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Jones was also the MVP of the Commissioner's Cup championship game with 16 points and 15 rebounds in a win over the Las Vegas Aces.

With 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart cored and expected to sign a one-year deal, the Liberty have essentially returned their entire nucleus for 2024 as they look to avenge their Finals series loss to Las Vegas and bring home the organization's first WNBA title.