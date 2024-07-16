Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Liberty guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had successful surgery on her right knee Tuesday and is expected to return soon after the Olympic break.

Sandy Brondello said that Laney-Hamilton had two loose bodies in her knee -- something similar she said to what the Liberty coach had in her own shoulder.

"B had a little bit of a clean-up today and if you're going to have a clean-up it's probably a good time," Brondello said. "Everything went well."

The guard is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for New York, which has the best record in the league.

She hasn't played since July 6, missing New York's final final four games before the Olympic break.