Liberty star Breanna Stewart says "there's no place for hate" in the WNBA after her wife, Marta, received a threatening, anti-gay email. (1:34)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two-time MVP Breanna Stewart on Tuesday said her wife received a threatening, anti-gay email following the New York Liberty's loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

"Myself and my family, we're definitely doing OK," Stewart told reporters Tuesday. "We're taking the proper precautions."

Stewart reported the incident to the Liberty and to the league, while her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, reported the incident to police.

"I think that for Marta, especially, I think it was, it is, terrifying," Stewart said.

In Game 1 on Thursday, Stewart missed a free throw that would have given New York the lead with 0.8 seconds remaining in regulation, and she later misfired on a layup that would have tied it at the end of overtime.

The series is now tied 1-1 after Stewart and the Liberty bounced back in Game 2 in Brooklyn.

"With the spotlight of being in the Finals and everything like that, they said it makes the most sense to [file something formal]," Stewart said.

Stewart added "there was some other things happening at the same time" and that "threats continued to build after Game 1."

"[The threat was] something that she couldn't not see," Stewart said of Xargay Casademont. "So the level of closeness was a little bit different. And I think that we just want to make sure, obviously, myself and Marta are OK, but our kids are the ones that are the safest."

Stewart, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time national champion at UConn, and Xargay Casademont have two children: Ruby, 3, and Theo, who turns 1 at the end of the month.

"There's another level of invasion happening there," Stewart said. "[We want to make] sure that this isn't happening only just for a scare tactic. And if it is, it still is highly inappropriate and unacceptable."

The incident comes as many WNBA players have said they've experienced an uptick of racist, misogynistic, anti-gay and otherwise vitriolic behavior directed toward them in a season where the league has exploded in popularity and growth.

DiJonai Carrington and Angel Reese are among players who have said they've been on the receiving end of threatening messages.

"We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point where there's threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made," Stewart said. "So we're just continuing to let the league know. They're handling it, but also, I think for me, just continue to use this platform to make sure that everyone knows that it's unacceptable to bring to our sport and really into the world."

A WNBA spokesperson told The Associated Press: "We continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams or anyone affiliated with the WNBA. We're aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Thursday said "the hateful speech and threats directed at our players are troubling." She said the league will work with the players' association and teams on taking a "multidimensional" approach -- "utilizing technology, prioritizing mental health, reinforcing physical security and increasing monitoring."

"We know there's more work to be done, and as a league, we are fully committed to listening to the players and other stakeholders on this and other important issues," Engelbert said.

Stewart on Tuesday said everyone has been "step-in-step" in helping support her and her family since Thursday, while prompting Engelbert and the league to "continue to make sure that they're ahead of this ... and be ready for action, so even me and Marta aren't [wondering what to do]."

"There needs to be a little bit of like a protocol or a thing before the season, because this year especially is one it's really starting to happen," Stewart added.