Sabrina Ionescu heaves a game-winning triple from near midcourt to seal the Liberty's win over the Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. (0:39)

The New York Liberty took a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Finals behind a go-ahead 3-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu on Wednesday.

With the game tied at 77, the Liberty guard swished a 28-foot step-back jumper to give New York the lead with 1 second remaining. Minnesota failed to score on its ensuing possession, losing its second straight game of the series, 80-77.

The basket from Ionescu was preceded by a 15-point comeback by New York, matching the third largest in WNBA Finals history.

Ionescu finished with 13 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the win. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 30 points and 11 rebounds -- she became the first player in WNBA history with multiple Finals games with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Ionescu's deep shot prompted reaction from around the sports world, including from some of the NBA's biggest names.

What a shot🔥🔥🔥 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) October 17, 2024

Cold blooded killer @sabrina_i20 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2024

OMG!!!!!!!! That was cold blooded — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 17, 2024

Wow Sabrina sheesh 😮‍💨 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) October 17, 2024

SAB. — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) October 17, 2024

Logo gamer on the road 😳 https://t.co/2RQHLzXzyO — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) October 17, 2024

ESPN Research contributed to this story.