Open Extended Reactions

Of course it's going to five.

The 2024 WNBA Finals have been a roller coaster full of close finishes and big-time plays. So it's only fitting that one of the most thrilling championship series in recent memory will go the distance. The Minnesota Lynx's 82-80 Game 4 victory Friday against the New York Liberty ensured a winner-take-all showdown Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Barclays Center.

Unlike the historic comebacks that defined Games 1 and 3, Game 4 was a back-and-forth affair, with 14 lead changes and 13 ties. No team led by more than six points.

New York had an opportunity to take the lead in the final minute but missed three shots in one possession, which ended on a shot clock violation. It seemed like a second overtime game of this Finals was imminent, but Bridget Carleton drew a foul with 2.0 seconds left after getting an offensive rebound on a Courtney Williams missed shot. The Lynx forward hit both free throws to put Minnesota ahead for good and send the series back to New York.

ESPN breaks down how the Lynx evened the series and what to expect in what should be an iconic end to the Finals on Sunday.

How did the Lynx slow down Breanna Stewart?

WNBA Finals Game 4s in a New York uniform haven't been kind to Stewart. After she shot 3-for-17 from the field a year ago when the Las Vegas Aces clinched the title, Stewart's night Friday was nearly as tough. She scored 11 points on 5-for-21 shooting (and missed all four 3-point attempts) -- one game after Stewart was the dominant force Wednesday with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota's defense is the biggest reason there will be a Game 5. The Lynx sent more defenders at Stewart earlier in possessions Friday. Whenever she caught the ball inside the 3-point line, Stewart had to contend with two defenders, one to prevent a quick-release jumper, the other to cut off a driving lane. It was a case of a veteran coach implementing a game plan that only a savvy and team-oriented defense could execute possession after possession.

Stewart did get some open looks that she missed, but the Lynx -- led by Napheesa Collier, the WNBA's defensive player of the year -- deserve most of the credit. -- Creme

play 1:02 Liberty coach Sandy Brondello lashes out at officials: 'Just be fair!' New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello doesn't hold back in the postgame news conference, blasting the officiating in her team's narrow defeat.

Sandy Brondello was critical of Friday's officiating, saying, "We got no calls." Did the officiating affect the outcome of Game 4?

No team won or lost because of the foul disparity Friday. Stewart was the only player in foul trouble, and she still managed to play 33 minutes. Yes, Minnesota had more opportunities at the free throw line, but Stewart's and Sabrina Ionescu's shooting struggles (a combined 10-for-36 from the field, 0-for-9 from 3) had more to do with the Liberty's inability to close it out. New York had three shots on its last full offensive possession and wasn't able to convert any of them.

Brondello might have wanted to respond after Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve called out the officiating the night before during interviews, but she will be more focused on cleaning up things offensively and helping her team overcome some of their turnover problems -- those continued into Friday's game (16 turnovers for 19 points). -- Philippou

play 1:29 Kayla McBride on Game 4 win: Everyone gave all they had Kayla McBride reflects on the Lynx's thrilling Game 4 win over the Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

What impact did role players have on Game 4?

Remarkably, Minnesota pulled off its biggest win of the season with zero points in the fourth quarter from either Collier or Williams. Kayla McBride had a good night with a team-leading 19 points, but she was quiet in the second half with only five. Alanna Smith and Carleton scored seven of Minnesota's last nine points and delivered in the clutch. They each finished with 12 points and combined for 11 rebounds. The Lynx even got an important 10 minutes defensively from Dorkha Juhasz, who had played only two minutes in the previous three games.

That New York almost left Minnesota with a championship despite Stewart's tough night is a testament to the contributions of Leonie Fiebich, who had 19 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. -- Creme

Cecilia Zandalasini delivered another clutch performance. The Minnesota forward finished with plus-6 plus/minus (with six points and four rebounds in 16 minutes). She is the only player from the 2017 Lynx championship team still on the roster, returning to the league after a five-year hiatus.

"Ceci is tough. Goes through a stretch of games where maybe she's not contributing like she wants to contribute, and then all of a sudden we had a Ceci sighting at shootaround the other day, and these last two games, really helping us." Reeve said Friday. "We've always tried to get her back here. Timing was good for this one, and she's been a great fit for us." -- Philippou

Stewart has a history of bouncing back. What do you expect from her Sunday?

It would be no surprise to see Stewart looking completely different Sunday. In the regular season, her lowest point total in a game was eight points. Two days later, she had 31 points and 10 rebounds. An 11-point game late in the season was followed by 38 the next. Stewart's low for the playoffs was 13 in Game 2 against Atlanta in the first round -- she then opened the semifinals against Las Vegas with 34 points.

At this point, a bounce-back game is almost a calling card. Stewart might not hit 30 points in Game 5, but she will be much better. -- Creme

Who has the advantage in Game 5?

In a series like this, "who knows" might be the safest answer. Both teams have plenty of positives to take away from Friday. Minnesota won despite not getting a great game from Collier. The Lynx also will have gained confidence on how to contain Stewart. Smith looked healthy after a back injury in Game 3. That should make Reeve more certain of her rotations and bench minutes.

The Liberty can take solace in the fact they nearly stole one with Stewart having one of the worst games of her career. They also know she is a counter puncher who often finds a way to bounce back. Jones played more confidently as well.

Momentum? Edge to Minnesota. Home court? Edge to New York. Flip a coin and hope that Game 5 is just as entertaining as the previous four. -- Creme

It should be New York being back on its home court, but with the way the first four games of the series have gone, I don't think anything would surprise me at this point. -- Philippou