          Chicago Sky secure No. 11 pick in deal with Minnesota Lynx

          • Michael VoepelApr 14, 2025, 01:48 AM
          The Chicago Sky acquired the No. 11 overall pick in Monday's WNBA draft from the Minnesota Lynx, the teams announced Sunday.

          In exchange, Minnesota will keep the Sky's 2026 first-round pick that the Lynx obtained last year. But the Lynx now no longer have to swap their own first-round pick with Chicago, as was part of the original terms of that deal.

          Last year, the Sky traded with Minnesota to move up for the No. 7 pick in the draft and took LSU forward Angel Reese. At the time, the Sky sent the rights to swap 2026 first-round picks with Minnesota as part of the trade package.

          "We believe the 2025 draft class is deep and we're excited about the flexibility we obtain by acquiring another first-round pick this year," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said.

          The Sky will now have these picks Monday: No. 10 and No. 11 in the first round, and No. 16 and No. 22 in the second round. The three-round draft, held in New York, will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by a draft preview show at 7. Both are on ESPN.