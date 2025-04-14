Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Sky acquired the No. 11 overall pick in Monday's WNBA draft from the Minnesota Lynx, the teams announced Sunday.

In exchange, Minnesota will keep the Sky's 2026 first-round pick that the Lynx obtained last year. But the Lynx now no longer have to swap their own first-round pick with Chicago, as was part of the original terms of that deal.

Last year, the Sky traded with Minnesota to move up for the No. 7 pick in the draft and took LSU forward Angel Reese. At the time, the Sky sent the rights to swap 2026 first-round picks with Minnesota as part of the trade package.

"We believe the 2025 draft class is deep and we're excited about the flexibility we obtain by acquiring another first-round pick this year," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said.

The Sky will now have these picks Monday: No. 10 and No. 11 in the first round, and No. 16 and No. 22 in the second round. The three-round draft, held in New York, will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by a draft preview show at 7. Both are on ESPN.