          Fever's Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with quad strain

          play
          Caitlin Clark's 3rd-quarter surge outdone by Liberty's late comeback (2:20)

          Caitlin Clark's third-quarter surge falls short as Liberty dominate in the fourth quarter. (2:20)

          • Alexa Philippou
            Close
            Alexa Philippou
            ESPN
            • Covers women's college basketball and the WNBA
            • Previously covered UConn and the WNBA Connecticut Sun for the Hartford Courant
            • Stanford graduate and Baltimore native with further experience at the Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times and Cincinnati Enquirer
            Follow on X
          • Kendra Andrews
          May 26, 2025, 04:59 PM

          Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

          Further updates will be provided following reevaluation, the team said.

          Last year's Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-WNBA selection, Clark is averaging 19.0 points and a league-best 9.3 assists through four games this season.

          This marks the first regular-season games Clark will have missed in her young WNBA career. Clark was equally durable in college, never missing a game while at Iowa, where she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball.

          However, the point guard had been dealing with a left quad injury during training camp, and sat out a preseason contest versus the Washington Mystics with what she described as quad tightness. She told local media at the time that it was from "probably just a little too much basketball."

          The Fever (2-2) next travel to Baltimore, where they'll face the Mystics (2-3) on Wednesday in their first game without Clark. After that, Indiana will host the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the Mystics on June 3 before heading back on the road to play the Chicago Sky on June 7 and the Atlanta Dream on June 10.