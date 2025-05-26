Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

Further updates will be provided following reevaluation, the team said.

Last year's Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-WNBA selection, Clark is averaging 19.0 points and a league-best 9.3 assists through four games this season.

This marks the first regular-season games Clark will have missed in her young WNBA career. Clark was equally durable in college, never missing a game while at Iowa, where she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball.

However, the point guard had been dealing with a left quad injury during training camp, and sat out a preseason contest versus the Washington Mystics with what she described as quad tightness. She told local media at the time that it was from "probably just a little too much basketball."

The Fever (2-2) next travel to Baltimore, where they'll face the Mystics (2-3) on Wednesday in their first game without Clark. After that, Indiana will host the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the Mystics on June 3 before heading back on the road to play the Chicago Sky on June 7 and the Atlanta Dream on June 10.