Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- As president of the WNBA's players union, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike has been asked time and again about the league's collective bargaining agreement discussions.

The WNBA is bringing in more money than ever from sponsors and ticket sales, and will bring in much more from its 11-year media rights deal, worth around $200 million per year starting in 2026 -- yet player salaries haven't increased drastically in recent years. In light of other players around the WNBA speaking out, Ogwumike addressed the matter of player salaries following the Storm's 89-79 win over the New York Liberty on Sunday.

"We have women out here who know the business. And we understand where our league has been and where it's going," Ogwumike said. "And, we're prepared. We're prepared. And we want to be able to come out here and represent ourselves and our value the same way we do on the court, in our contracts, in our facilities, in the standards of the resources that are available to us."

Ogwumike said the players union received a response from the league, which she considered a "good" development. In October, WNBA players opted out of their collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA still covers the 2025 season.

The next step from the union's standpoint is for contracts to be more representative of the league's growth. The current collective bargaining agreement was signed before the 2020 season.

"Everybody wants to go to the same place. Everyone just has a different idea of how we get there," Ogwumike said. "But it definitely starts with valuing the players in a way that makes sense for what we're doing out here, and also makes sense for the people that follow us and the fans that are supporting us. We've seen a lot of growth recently, so we have to see that being reflected in how we're compensated to continue to give you guys games like this every night."

Ogwumike added that she is looking forward to whatever meeting between the WNBPA and the league is to come over the next 25 days. In the past, other players have said they are willing to sit out games if negotiations don't lead to a pay structure they feel is fair.

Ogwumike is grateful for the support the players union has already received ahead of and amid these negotiations.

"I'm appreciative to our player body, our player reps and the women that are speaking out about this," Ogwumike said, "and our board of advisors and PA staff and what they're doing for us to be able to get to a successful, collaborative negotiation with the league."