MINNEAPOLIS -- The popular halftime performer known as Red Panda was injured at the start of her act at the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Tuesday.

There was no immediate update on her condition, but she did not appear to lose consciousness.

Red Panda, the stage name for acrobat Rong Niu, rides a unicycle that sits 8 feet above the ground and balances bowls on her head. She has performed at NBA, WNBA and college basketball games in the United States for many years and is a fan favorite.

She fell off her unicycle and appeared to injure her wrist along with being generally shaken up. She tried to get up to walk off the court, but medical personnel attended to her then brought out a wheelchair for her.