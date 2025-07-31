Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Maddy Siegrist is set to return for the Dallas Wings after missing seven weeks with a fracture in her right knee.

Siegrist will be available for Friday night's game against the Indiana Fever at the home of the Dallas Mavericks, the team said Thursday.

It's the second time the Wings will play at American Airlines Center. They faced the Fever there in late June, losing 94-86 when Caitlin Clark was sidelined by a groin injury. Clark returned after that but has missed the past five Indiana games with the same injury.

Siegrist, the NCAA Division I scoring leader ahead of Clark when she played for Villanova in 2022-23, has missed the past 17 games with the knee injury. Injuries limited her to 11 games as a rookie two years ago.

Siegrist has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games and had her only double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 boards the game before she was injured, an 81-65 loss to Minnesota on June 8.