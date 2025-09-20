Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington will miss Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury because of a left foot injury, the team announced Saturday.

Carrington appeared to have injured her foot late in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries. She was seen wearing a boot and walking with crutches Friday at teammate Alanna Smith's news conference for her Defensive Player of the Year award.

Without Carrington, Minnesota's bench loses a big two-way punch. In both games of the first-round series against the Valkyries, Carrington provided the team with an offensive burst, scoring six points in Game 1 and 11 in Game 2, and also defended Golden State's top guard on the court.

Carrington averaged 8.6 points in her 11 regular-season games with the Lynx, and she shot 48.5% overall and hit 45.5% from the 3-point arc in those games, both career highs. She missed the last four games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.