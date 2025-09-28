Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been ruled out of Minnesota's Game 4 matchup against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals with what the team is calling a left ankle injury.

Sunday's game is a must-win for the Lynx, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

Collier was injured with 21.8 seconds left in the Lynx's 84-76 Game 3 loss to the Mercury after her left leg made contact with Phoenix guard Alyssa Thomas as Thomas went for a steal, resulting in Collier coming down hard on the side of the ankle.

Collier limped to the bench, where she sat with tears welling in her eyes. She was eventually assisted off the court before the end of the game. Afterward, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said that there was "probably a fracture," but she did not elaborate.

The Lynx also did not elaborate on Collier's injury further than what was on the injury report Saturday and did not provide a timeline for her recovery.

The play on which Collier was hurt sent Reeve storming onto the court to yell at an official and needing to be held back. She was assessed her second technical of the game, leading to her ejection.

During Reeve's postgame news conference, she criticized the referees, saying it was "malpractice" for this group to officiate a WNBA semifinals game, and calling for a change of leadership at the league level regarding who is in charge of officiating.

The WNBA announced that Reeve would be suspended for one game for her "conduct and comments" in Game 3 that included "aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection ... inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a post-game press conference."

Reeve will serve her suspension during Game 4, forcing the Lynx to fight off elimination without their coach and their star player.

Collier missed seven consecutive games between July and August while she dealt with a right ankle sprain. Minnesota went 5-2 without her during that stretch.