Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier suffered a Grade 2 tear of three ligaments in her ankle and a muscle in her shin during the collision Friday with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

The injury carries a minimum six-week recovery period, the source told ESPN, meaning Collier would not have been able to return this season had the top-seeded Lynx advanced beyond their best-of-five series against the Mercury.

The Mercury eliminated the short-handed Lynx with their victory Sunday in Game 4 of the series.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected from Game 3 and earned a one-game suspension for her reaction to the play on which Collier was injured.