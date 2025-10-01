        <
          Source: Napheesa Collier tore ankle ligaments on Thomas collision

          Reeve ejected, Collier limps off on Mercury's game-sealing sequence (1:21)

          • Ramona ShelburneOct 1, 2025, 07:57 PM
          Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier suffered a Grade 2 tear of three ligaments in her ankle and a muscle in her shin during the collision Friday with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

          The injury carries a minimum six-week recovery period, the source told ESPN, meaning Collier would not have been able to return this season had the top-seeded Lynx advanced beyond their best-of-five series against the Mercury.

          The Mercury eliminated the short-handed Lynx with their victory Sunday in Game 4 of the series.

          Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected from Game 3 and earned a one-game suspension for her reaction to the play on which Collier was injured.