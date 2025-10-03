Monica McNutt breaks down why defense will play the biggest role in the WNBA Finals. (0:56)

Why defense will be the key decider in the WNBA Finals (0:56)

The No. 2 Las Vegas Aces and No. 4 Phoenix Mercury tip off the 2025 WNBA Finals with Game 1 on Friday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Will A'ja Wilson, fresh off a record-setting fourth MVP campaign, lead the Aces to their third title in four years? Or will the Mercury, in the first season of a rebuild, win their first title since Diana Taurasi secured the franchise's third in 2014?

Las Vegas hosts the first two games of the WNBA's first-ever best-of-seven Finals, with Game 2 set for Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET on ABC). Phoenix will host Games 3 and 4 next Wednesday and Friday, respectively, before the series turns to a 1-1-1 format until a champion is crowned.

With Alexa Philippou and Kendra Andrews on-site -- and the rest of ESPN's crew watching from home -- we're tracking all the live action below, from arrivals through the final buzzer.

WNBA Finals Game 1 Live Tracker