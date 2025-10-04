Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has cancelled her meeting with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert next week, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Collier had previously texted Engelbert that she was open to meeting with her next week to discuss the criticism of Engelbert and the league at her news conference Tuesday.

But Engelbert's assertion at a Friday news conference that Collier's depiction of a private conversation between them was filled with inaccuracies has "pretty much pushed the relationship beyond repair," as one source put it.

A league spokesperson told ESPN that Collier had not yet notified Engelbert that she was canceling the meeting.

Engelbert on Friday vehemently denied saying that Caitlin Clark and other standouts "should be on their knees" in gratitude because of the platform the league has given them, as Collier claimed.

"I did not make those comments," Engelbert said at her annual news conference ahead of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

"There is a lot of inaccuracy out there through social media and all of this reporting," Engelbert added. "I highly respect the players. There is a lot of emotion and passion going on right now between collective bargaining. ... I am obviously disheartened."

Engelbert acknowledged there is a lot of work for her to do to rebuild trust with her players but was confident she would be able to do so.

Players across the league came out in support of Collier and her criticisms of WNBA leadership, including Clark, who said the Lynx star made "valid points."