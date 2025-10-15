Which WNBA free agents might be on the move for 2026 season?

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Aces president Nikki Fargas poked a little fun at how challenging it is for WNBA franchises to prepare for the biggest free agency period in league history.

"You're going to need to have Plan A, Plan B and Plan 9-1-1," Fargas said. "There is nothing normal about this offseason, so you can't look at it from a normal lens."

Because it was long assumed the players would opt out early from their 2020 collective bargaining agreement, almost everyone not on a rookie contract will be a free agent. The league must also hold an expansion draft for the two new franchises that will join the WNBA in 2026.

The league and players must agree on a new CBA before all of this takes place. But once we get to free agency, how chaotic will it be?

"You have to be prepared for multiple scenarios, and different plans for each scenario," said Fargas, whose Aces won their third WNBA title in four years last week. "There's so many great players in this league. But most importantly, we want to keep our core nucleus together."

Four-time MVP A'ja Wilson is at the top of that list. The 29-year-old has played her entire eight-year career with Las Vegas, which drafted her No. 1 in 2018. Will she stay there or can she be lured to another team?

Satou Sabally, who just spent her first season with the Phoenix Mercury after five with the Dallas Wings, said it will be interesting to see what dictates different players' choices.

"If you want to win a championship, you need good players around you," Sabally said. "You also want to get your money. So what are the goals of people? What are they willing to do? Maybe they want to carry a team and put themselves on the radar, which is totally understandable.

"Or maybe they are more willing to give a little on the salary side and have a super team."

Much is unknown, but we can speculate on which teams might be most affected by free agent movement -- or lack thereof.

Jump to a team:

ATL | CHI | CON | DAL | GS | IND | LV | LA | MIN | NY | PHX | SEA | WAS

Arike Ogunbowale played in 29 games this season, averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 assists. After seven seasons in Dallas, might the guard be headed elsewhere? Joe Boatman/NBAE via Getty Images

Teams that could change a lot

Dallas Wings

With No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers as the clear franchise star -- and the Wings having the top odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft -- this upcoming season will be about Dallas firming up its vision around Bueckers, and it's a future that includes new team facilities now under construction and hiring a new coach to replace Chris Koclanes. A primary offseason question revolves around whether Arike Ogunbowale returns to the franchise she has spent her whole career with. Beyond that, the Wings have a lot of other young players who can provide depth while the team maintains the cap flexibility to take some big swings in free agency. -- Philippou

Golden State Valkyries

It makes sense that free agents prior to the 2025 past season wanted to see how the first year went for the expansion Valkyries. Safe to say they were impressed by the atmosphere at Chase Center -- which sold out every home game and was nicknamed "Ballhalla" -- and the success of Golden State, which became the first expansion team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season. So in the upcoming free agency, the Valkyries might be able to bring in some bigger stars to play for 2025 Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase. Golden State seems likely to try to bring back its top two scorers from this season: Kayla Thornton, who was limited to 22 games because of injury, and Veronica Burton, who won the league's Most Improved Player award. -- Voepel

Chicago Sky

On one hand, the Sky had bad luck with injuries, with Courtney Vandersloot missing all but seven games and Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins out for extended periods. But GM Jeff Pagliocca said during exit interviews that the team "absolutely need[s] to improve the roster" in free agency, indicating change is on the horizon. After trading the No. 3 pick for Atkins this offseason, the Sky would likely look to re-sign her, and Pagliocca already said they intend to have Vandersloot back once she returns from an ACL tear. Then there's the big question of what happens with Reese. She's not technically a free agent but is someone who could be traded, or request a trade, after a tumultuous end to the season left her status in Chicago in question. -- Philippou

Re-signing Kelsey Mitchell -- who has played her entire WNBA career in Indiana -- is a priority this offseason for the Fever. Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Teams that might not change much

Atlanta Dream

The Dream won a franchise-record 30 games in coach Karl Smesko's first season, and Allisha Gray had the best season of her career. Keeping free agents Gray, Brionna Jones and Jordin Canada and restricted free agents Rhyne Howard and 2025 Sixth Player of the Year Naz Hillmon would put the Dream in a great position for 2026. We'll see if center Brittney Griner, who signed with Atlanta this season and moved to a reserve role in August, will also be in the mix to return. -- Voepel

Indiana Fever

Given their slew of injuries throughout the 2025 season, the Fever didn't get to really see what their revamped roster from this past free agency could have done if healthy, but they still ended up five minutes away from making the WNBA Finals. One thing working in their favor: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are still on rookie deals. Indiana GM Amber Cox made it clear the team's top priority is to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell, who enjoyed an MVP-caliber season and has spoken glowingly of her relationship with coach Stephanie White and of her time in the organization. When asked how much roster change she anticipated this offseason, Cox focused on how special this 2025 group's chemistry was, and said that while there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding free agency, "a lot of these players will be in our plans." -- Philippou

Las Vegas Aces

Fargas said the Aces have been extremely fortunate to keep former No. 1 picks Wilson and Jackie Young together for seven seasons. Chelsea Gray has played with those two for five seasons. The trio established the foundation for the Aces even before coach Becky Hammon arrived in 2022. They have had a good relationship with Hammon, as does Jewell Loyd, who played this past season for the Aces after spending a decade with Seattle. If the four of them stay, Las Vegas picks up where it left off this season.

"It starts with, 'What are our core values, and are they aligned with everyone we've kept and brought in?'" Fargas said. "And the answer is, 'Yes.' We've been able to maintain consistency because the players feel valued." -- Voepel

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury added forwards Sabally and Alyssa Thomas this season, and they formed a strong trio with Kahleah Copper when all were healthy. Despite returning just two players from 2024, the Mercury's chemistry was very good, Sabally said, and got them all the way to the WNBA Finals. Keeping the key players together should be a big benefit for Phoenix.

"I think we have a really good thing going here," Sabally said during the Finals. "People are less inclined to leave this spot just because of the resources and the comfort that comes with [this franchise]. But also truly the culture. You can tell the staff likes to be around each other, the players like to be around each other.

"It's a business, and you never forget that, but you want an environment that creates a family atmosphere and where you feel heard, and there's clear communication. Rather than things being shady or messy." -- Voepel

Washington Mystics

The Mystics' best players this past season were Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, two of the five rookies they had on contract. Washington has just three unrestricted free agents -- Alysha Clark, Stefanie Dolson and Jade Melbourne -- none of whom are in the top tier. With three picks in the first round of the 2026 draft, Washington might focus the most there to add to the young talent it already has as it continues the rebuilding process. -- Voepel

GM Jonathan Kolb said in his exit interview that he has the "utmost confidence" Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, above, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones will be back. But a much different supporting cast might surround the trio in New York. Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images

The most difficult teams to predict

Connecticut Sun

Though 2025 got off to a rocky start for the Sun, it ended with a clear direction as the organization looks to rebuild around a young core of Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Aaliyah Edwards, all of whom are under contract for the foreseeable future. General manager Morgan Tuck will have decisions to make from there on which players she wants to surround them with -- for example, might Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles return to provide a veteran presence? Either way, the franchise will hope to have more firm answers on where the team will play beyond 2026 so that it can answer free agents' questions. -- Philippou

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks are in an interesting situation: They have two stars in Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby who seem likely to be re-signed, as well as two young building blocks in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. And yet the group they fielded in 2025 wasn't able to make the playoffs despite arguably having the talent to do so. The front office must determine how much change is needed for L.A. to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020, and improving on the defensive end will be chief among those priorities. The Sparks appear to be in a better situation to make free agent pitches, with Plum signing with them this past offseason and a gorgeous new practice facility on the way. -- Philippou

Minnesota Lynx

This year, the Lynx brought back a very similar team to the one that lost in the 2024 WNBA Finals. That worked out great, giving Minnesota the best regular-season record, until things went awry in the playoffs. Minnesota's semifinals loss to Phoenix might push the Lynx to make more changes for 2026. Star Napheesa Collier is expected to return -- she has played her entire career with the Lynx since she was drafted in 2019 -- but Minnesota could look to add more scoring from the small forward spot and perhaps a "true" point guard. Free agency could help the Lynx, and they also have a lottery pick thanks to a 2024 trade with Chicago. -- Voepel

New York Liberty

There's one big change in Brooklyn we know with certainty: A new head coach will replace Sandy Brondello. How much overhaul do we see from there? Early indications are that the Liberty's core looks poised to return, as general manager Jonathan Kolb said in his exit interview that he has the "utmost confidence" Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones will be back.

But even if those three are back in the fold, the cast of characters surrounding them could change based on the team's coaching hire. Kolb said New York would be interested in bringing back Emma Meesseman, while also acknowledging Meesseman "doesn't make decisions before necessary," and said that the organization is "always evaluating" who the best backcourt partner alongside Ionescu is. -- Philippou

Seattle Storm

After a first-round loss to the Aces, Storm coach Noelle Quinn was let go. How Seattle moves forward could depend a fair amount on who the new coach is. The Storm have young post player Dominique Malonga on a rookie deal, but another, Ezi Magbegor, is a free agent. So are veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, both of whom will turn 36 next season. Seattle could stay with its core -- if those players want to stay -- but the Storm also might look to make some big changes. -- Voepel