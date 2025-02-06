All-time rivalry results: UConn vs. Tennessee

Open Extended Reactions

Thirty years ago, UConn and Tennessee met for the first time, and from there, the series grew into the greatest rivalry in women's college basketball history.

Along the way, the Huskies and Lady Vols both three-peated and have combined for 19 national championships.

Their meetings drew some of the game's biggest crowds, featured some of the game's greatest players and were played on the biggest stage. Four of their 26 meetings were in the NCAA championship game. UConn went 4-0 in those matchups, and also holds a 5-2 edge in NCAA tournament meetings.

A look back at the all-time series, which UConn leads 17-9. (Rankings refer to spot held by team in Associated Press Top 25 at time of game.)

Candace Parker, who led Tennessee to NCAA titles in 2007 and '08, scored 30 points in the last Tennessee-UConn game, a 70-64 Lady Vols win on Jan. 6, 2007. John Dunn /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

Jan. 26, 2023: No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 for UConn. Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with 27 points. UConn's win gave the Huskies a 17-9 lead in the series. (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Feb. 6, 2022: No. 10 UConn 75, No. 7 Tennessee 56

In her first career start, freshman Azzi Fudd scored a career-high 25 points as UConn got the W in the series' 25th meeting. The meeting marked the first time since 2007 the teams met while both were ranked in the top 10. (Hartford, Connecticut)

Jan. 21, 2021: No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61

As a freshman, Paige Bueckers tallied nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists, despite suffering an ankle injury with three minutes to play. After briefly leaving the court, Bueckers hit a key 3-pointer with 28 seconds left that sealed the win in UConn's first trip to Tennessee since 2006. Evina Westbrook, who had transferred to UConn from Tennessee, also hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Jan. 23, 2020: No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45

In their first meeting in 13 years, the Huskies trailed by three points at halftime before scoring 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter and rallying. Crystal Dangerfield paced UConn with 14 points, and Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 16. The Lady Vols' 14 second-half points were their lowest in program history. (Hartford, Connecticut)

Jan. 6, 2007: No. 4 Tennessee 70, No. 5 UConn 64

Candace Parker nets 30 points, including a second-half dunk, as well as 12 rebounds and six blocks. Led by Charde Houston's 23 points, UConn erases an 18-point deficit but still falls short. (Hartford, Connecticut)

Jan. 7, 2006: No. 1 Tennessee 89, No. 7 UConn 80

The Lady Vols pull away in the final minutes for their second straight win in the series after six consecutive losses to the Huskies. The crowd of 24,653 still stands as the largest home crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena. (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Jan. 8, 2005: No. 10 Tennessee 68, No. 15 UConn 67

Tennessee's Sa'de Wiley-Gatewood converts a three-point play with 15 seconds left for a 68-66 lead. The Huskies then miss two of three foul shots and the Lady Vols end a six-game skid in the series. (Hartford)

April 6, 2004: No. 6 UConn 70, No. 2 Tennessee 61

UConn becomes the second team to three-peat with Diana Taurasi -- who boasted a 21.6 PPG career average vs. the Lady Vols -- again leads the way. (New Orleans)

Feb. 5, 2004: No. 4 UConn 81, No. 1 Tennessee 67

UConn plays solid and steady and grinds out win in a physical battle. Diana Taurasi scores 18 points before fouling out in the final minute. (Knoxville)

Diana Taurasi scored 28 points and was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading UConn past Tennessee 73-68 in the 2003 NCAA title game. AP Photo/Bob Child

April 8, 2003: No. 1 UConn 73, No. 4 Tennessee 68

UConn hits 10 treys and shoots 51 percent from the field. Diana Taurasi scores 28 points as the Huskies repeat as national champs. (Atlanta)

Jan. 4, 2003: No. 3 UConn 63, No. 5 Tennessee 62 OT

Diana Taurasi's 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left sends the game into overtime. UConn goes on to win its 51st consecutive game. (Hartford)

Sue Bird drives past Shyra Ely in the first half of a March 29, 2002, Final Four game in San Antonio. AP Photo/Deborah Cannon

March 29, 2002: No. 1 UConn 79, No. 6 Tennessee 56

UConn posts its largest margin of victory in the series in front of the largest crowd in women's college basketball history (29,619). (San Antonio)

Jan. 5, 2002: No. 1 UConn 86, No. 2 Tennessee 72

Sophomore Diana Taurasi scores 32 points. The Lady Vols miss 45 of 72 shots from the field in front of 24,611 fans, which was a school record at the time and remains No. 2 all-time for largest Tennessee crowds. (Knoxville)