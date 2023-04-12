Overall strength of schedule analysis, quality wins and losses, championships, strength of prospects on the roster and overall team evaluation were the deciding factors in this final SCNext Top 25 girls basketball power ranking.

Sierra Canyon (California), which wrapped up its season a few weeks ago, remains No. 1.

Montverde Academy (Florida) ended its season by winning a second consecutive Geico Nationals championship over Long Island Lutheran. Coach Special Jennings promptly accepted the head coaching position at Jacksonville University after another quality season at Montverde.

With the Geico championship, Montverde leapfrogged Sidwell Friends into the No. 2 spot in the rankings. All Sidwell Friends did to end the season is capture its second straight State Champions Invitational with a win over Lone Peak in the championship game. Sidwell five-star junior forward Kendall Dudley made her commitment to UCLA during the event.

Our final SCNext Top 25:

1. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 31-1

2. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 26-1

3. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 30-3

4. Etiwanda (Calif.) 32-3

5. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 22-3

6. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 27-2

7. St. John Vianney (N.J.) 32-1

8. La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 29-4

9. Lone Peak (Utah) 25-4

10. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 32-0

11. Sacred Heart (Ky.) 37-3

12. South Bend Washington (Ind.) 27-1

13. The Webb School (Tenn.) 32-4

14. Hoover (Ala.) 35-1

15. Hazel Green (Ala.) 36-1

16. Conway (Ark.) 28-5

17. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 34-3

18. Desert Vista (Ariz.) 29-4

19. Hopkins HS (Minn.) 28-3

20. Centennial (Nev.) 25-2

21. DeSoto HS (Texas) 28-6

22. Paul VI (N.J.) 21-3

23. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 27-4

24. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 27-2

25. Bedford North Lawrence (Ind.) 27-3