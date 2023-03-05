GREENVILLE, S.C. -- South Carolina starting point guard Kierra Fletcher will miss the SEC tournament championship after hurting her left ankle.

Fletcher, a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech, has started 29 games for the 31-0 Gamecocks, who take on Tennessee for the SEC title Sunday.

She fell hard early in Saturday's semifinal against Ole Miss and was helped to the locker room. A short time later, Fletcher ran back to the bench and came back in.

However, on Sunday, Fletcher arrived with a boot on her left foot and the team announced she would miss the contest.

Fletcher has averaged 4.6 points this season. She is fourth on the team with 60 assists.