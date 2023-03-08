LAS VEGAS -- Maisie Burnham scored 19 points, Alex Fowler had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Portland beat two-time defending West Coast Conference women's tournament champion Gonzaga 64-60 on Tuesday to claim an NCAA berth.

Portland (23-8) snapped a six-game losing streak against the No. 16 Zags -- with its last win coming in the tournament semifinals during the 2019-20 season. The Pilots won the tournament championship that year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portland played in four straight NCAA tournaments from 1994 to 1997 before getting back in 2020.

Portland, which trailed by 13 points early in the third quarter, scored seven unanswered points in the fourth to extend its lead to 58-50. But Gonzaga (28-4) scored the next nine points to take a lead on Yvonne Ejim's jumper from the free throw line with 43.9 seconds left.

Fowler's and-1 gave Portland a 61-59 advantage with 37.8 seconds left.

Ejim was called for an offensive foul with 31.4 seconds remaining, and Portland guard McKelle Meek made two free throws to make it 63-59. Gonzaga missed a 3-pointer but Calli Stokes grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 14.7 to go before making one of two free throws to cut the deficit to three.

Gonzaga trapped Meek in the corner, forcing a jump ball and giving Gonzaga possession with 11.5 remaining. However, Portland forced another tie-up and took possession at 6.2 seconds. Portland's Emme Shearer made the first of two free throws with 1.7 left. She intentionally missed the second, allowing the Pilots to clinch the victory.

Fowler, averaging 17.9 points, missed her first five shots before finishing 7 of 14 and securing her first double-double of the season. Meek added 12 points and Burnham was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Portland's defensive pressure caused problems for Gonzaga late in the third quarter, leading to 12 unanswered points to take its first lead, 46-45, since 9-7. The Zags finished with 24 turnovers.

