Former longtime Baylor assistant Bill Brock is finalizing an agreement to become the next head coach of the Tarleton women's basketball team, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Brock served alongside former Bears coach Kim Mulkey for 18 years, the majority of her tenure in Waco, mostly as associate head coach, helping lead the Bears to national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019. He is specifically known for working with the Bears' renowned post players, such as Sophia Young, Brittney Griner, Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox.

Brock briefly left Baylor in the mid-2000s to serve as associate head coach at Texas Tech before returning to Waco in 2008 to help the team remain a dominant force in the Big 12 and on the national stage. He did not join Mulkey when she departed for LSU ahead of the 2021-22 season, expressing a desire to remain close to family in Waco.

Brock has previous experience as a head coach, including 13 successful seasons at Grayson County (Texas), a junior college.

This past year, he coached at McLennan Community College in Waco, leading the Highlassies to a 27-4 record and to qualify for the NJCAA Division I women's basketball championship for the first time since 1984. They are set to play Murray State College next Thursday in the first round.

Tarleton State recently announced it parted ways with former coach Misty Wilson following her ninth year in Stephenville. This season, the Texans went 8-21 and 2-16 in WAC play. The school reclassified from Division II to Division I in 2020 with a four-year transition timeline.