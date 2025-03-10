Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2025-26

Open Extended Reactions

March Madness has arrived, but as the postseason tips off, the coaching carousel is also starting to spin.

We're tracking all the coaching changes this offseason.

Last updated: March 9, 2025

Women's college basketball head-coaching changes

Former coach: Marisa Moseley (March 9)

New coach:

Moseley stepped down after going 47-75 over the past four seasons. The Badgers went 13-16 in 2024-25, ending the season with a loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Former coach: Natasha Adair (March 8)

New coach:

Adair was fired after going 29-62 overall and 7-47 in conference play over the past three seasons. The Sun Devils were 10-22 this season, which ended Thursday with a loss in the second round of the Big 12 tournament.

Former coach: Amber Whiting (March 8)

New coach:

Whiting was let go after three seasons. She was 45-51 overall since taking the job before the 2022-23 season. BYU was 13-17 this season, going 4-14 in its first Big 12 campaign.

Former coach: Cindy Fisher (March 7)

New coach:

The school announced on Feb. 22 that Fisher would not return. The Toreros' season ended Friday with a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament. Fisher, who had led the Toreros since 2005, was a three-time WCC coach of the year who went 346-270 at San Diego.

Former coach: Johnnie Harris (March 6)

New coach:

Harris was let go after the Tigers lost in the first round of the SEC tournament to cap a 3-13 mark in SEC play this season. Harris was 58-63 in four seasons, including a 12-18 record in 2024-25.

Former coach: Ronald Hughey (March 6)

New coach:

Hughey resigned after 11 seasons and a 140-195 record. He led the Cougars to three WNIT first-round appearances since taking over the program ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Former coach: Chris Palmer (March 6)

New coach:

The school's director of athletics said Palmer, who served as interim head coach for 2024-25, would not be retained. The Eagles were 10-20 this season and 5-15 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Former coach: Lynn Kennedy (March 6)

New coach:

McNeese did not renew Kennedy's contract. He went 41-78 over four seasons with the Cowgirls, including a 10-21 mark this season.

Former coach: Denise King (March 5)

New coach:

UMass Lowell parted ways with King after four seasons. The River Hawks were 3-25 this season, including a 1-15 mark in the America East.

Former coach: Robin Pingeton (Feb. 26)

New coach:

Before the regular season ended, Pingeton announced she would resign once the season concluded. She went 250-218 in 15 seasons at Missouri, including four consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament from 2016-2019. But the Tigers just wrapped up their second straight losing season and sixth in a row in SEC play. Mizzou was 14-18 overall this season and 3-13 in the SEC, and lost in its SEC tournament opener.