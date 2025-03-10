Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2025-26

March Madness has arrived, but as the postseason tips off, the coaching carousel is also starting to spin.
We're tracking all the coaching changes this offseason.
Last updated: March 9, 2025
Women's college basketball head-coaching changes
Wisconsin Badgers
Former coach: Marisa Moseley (March 9)
New coach:
Moseley stepped down after going 47-75 over the past four seasons. The Badgers went 13-16 in 2024-25, ending the season with a loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Arizona State Sun Devils
Former coach: Natasha Adair (March 8)
New coach:
Adair was fired after going 29-62 overall and 7-47 in conference play over the past three seasons. The Sun Devils were 10-22 this season, which ended Thursday with a loss in the second round of the Big 12 tournament.
BYU Cougars
Former coach: Amber Whiting (March 8)
New coach:
Whiting was let go after three seasons. She was 45-51 overall since taking the job before the 2022-23 season. BYU was 13-17 this season, going 4-14 in its first Big 12 campaign.
San Diego Toreros
Former coach: Cindy Fisher (March 7)
New coach:
The school announced on Feb. 22 that Fisher would not return. The Toreros' season ended Friday with a loss in the West Coast Conference tournament. Fisher, who had led the Toreros since 2005, was a three-time WCC coach of the year who went 346-270 at San Diego.
Auburn Tigers
Former coach: Johnnie Harris (March 6)
New coach:
Harris was let go after the Tigers lost in the first round of the SEC tournament to cap a 3-13 mark in SEC play this season. Harris was 58-63 in four seasons, including a 12-18 record in 2024-25.
Houston Cougars
Former coach: Ronald Hughey (March 6)
New coach:
Hughey resigned after 11 seasons and a 140-195 record. He led the Cougars to three WNIT first-round appearances since taking over the program ahead of the 2014-15 season.
Morehead State Eagles
Former coach: Chris Palmer (March 6)
New coach:
The school's director of athletics said Palmer, who served as interim head coach for 2024-25, would not be retained. The Eagles were 10-20 this season and 5-15 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
McNeese Cowgirls
Former coach: Lynn Kennedy (March 6)
New coach:
McNeese did not renew Kennedy's contract. He went 41-78 over four seasons with the Cowgirls, including a 10-21 mark this season.
UMass Lowell River Hawks
Former coach: Denise King (March 5)
New coach:
UMass Lowell parted ways with King after four seasons. The River Hawks were 3-25 this season, including a 1-15 mark in the America East.
Missouri Tigers
Former coach: Robin Pingeton (Feb. 26)
New coach:
Before the regular season ended, Pingeton announced she would resign once the season concluded. She went 250-218 in 15 seasons at Missouri, including four consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament from 2016-2019. But the Tigers just wrapped up their second straight losing season and sixth in a row in SEC play. Mizzou was 14-18 overall this season and 3-13 in the SEC, and lost in its SEC tournament opener.