Open Extended Reactions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas has hired Kelsi Musick as its women's basketball coach, the school announced Friday.

The former Oral Roberts coach signed a five-year deal worth $600,000 a season. She led the Golden Eagles to postseason appearances in each of the past two seasons while increasing the team's win total every year.

The Golden Eagles lost in the first round of the WBIT on Thursday to finish 24-9.

"As I spoke to Kelsi and people associated with her, I was impressed by her work ethic, enthusiasm and her ability to maximize resources in building winning programs at each of her coaching stops," said Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas' athletic director and vice chancellor. "She has proven to be a great relationship builder and communicator throughout her career to the benefit of her teams and student-athletes on and off the court. Having grown up and coached in Oklahoma, she has a familiarity with our area that will help her quickly connect with our state and fan base."

Musick led Oral Roberts to a second-place finish in the Summit League this past season after a third-place finish in her second season in Tulsa. Her squad last season made history with the program's first 20-win season since 2011-12 and made it to the postseason for the first time since 2011.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the women's basketball program at the University of Arkansas," Musick said. "This is a place with a proud tradition, passionate fans and a commitment to excellence in every way. I'm excited to get to work building something special. I want to thank Hunter Yurachek and his staff for their belief in me, and I can't wait to pour into our student-athletes, compete in the SEC and represent this university with pride."

Musick replaces Mike Neighbors, who resigned earlier this month after the team went 10-22 this year.