Notre Dame's All-America point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the regular-season finale, the school announced Thursday.

The sophomore was sidelined for the ACC tournament, where Notre Dame fell in the semifinals to Louisville. The determination that she would miss the rest of March was made "after consulting with the medical staff and undergoing treatment and examinations by our physicians," per the school.

Miles is considered one of the brightest young players in the game, already boasting three career triple-doubles, the most in program history. Last season she became the first men's or women's freshman to record one in the NCAA tournament, with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists versus UMass in the first round.

Miles was named an AP second-team All-American as well as a USBWA third-team All-American this week. She finished her season averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Winners of the ACC regular-season title, the Irish earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and will be hosting first- and second-round games this weekend.

The Irish open in the tournament with a first-round matchup versus Southern Utah. A win would pit them against the winner of Creighton-Mississippi State in the second round.

Notre Dame has had a string of bad injury luck in the second half of the season, also losing shooter Dara Mabrey to a season-ending knee injury in January.

The Irish are hoping to build upon last season's heartbreaking end to March, where they were within one possession of eliminating NC State and advancing to the Elite Eight.