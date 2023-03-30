Former Belmont guard Destinee Wells announced Thursday on social media that she is transferring to Tennessee.

Wells has been a mid-major standout over her past three years at Belmont, averaging 19.5 points on 48.6% shooting and 4.9 assists this season.

The 5-foot-6 Wells, a three-year starter, was an all-conference first-team player in each of her three seasons at Belmont. She has averaged 18.1 points over her three-year career.

Wells, a Lakeland, Tennessee, native, fills a void in the backcourt after the Lady Vols lost Jordan Walker (out of eligibility) and Jordan Horston (WNBA) in the offseason. Wells has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the free COVID-19 year granted to athletes in 2021.

Tennessee will welcome back Rickea Jackson, who is returning for a fifth year, as well as Tamari Key, who missed the majority of this season after blood clots were discovered in her lungs.

Wells faced her new team in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, a 70-67 Tennessee win. She finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.