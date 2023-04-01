DALLAS -- First Lady Jill Biden plans to attend the national championship game between Iowa and LSU on Sunday.

Biden is a self-described "devoted sports fan," and also attended the Super Bowl in Arizona in February to cheer on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles.

There is immense interest in the championship game thanks to the star power in the matchup: Player of the Year Caitlin Clark had 41 points in Iowa's upset win over South Carolina on Friday night, while LSU's Angel Reese is hoping to help coach Kim Mulkey win a national championship at her second school.

Ticket demand is high on the secondary market, too. One ticket reseller showed tickets to the championship game are about $100 more expensive than tickets to Taylor Swift's concert on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.