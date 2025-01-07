        <
          JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers headline Wooden Award top 25

          • Alexa Philippou, ESPNJan 7, 2025, 11:15 PM
          USC's JuJu Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UCLA's Lauren Betts headline the Wooden Award midseason top 25 list announced Tuesday.

          UConn (Bueckers, Sarah Strong), USC (Watkins, Kiki Iriafen), Notre Dame (Hidalgo, Olivia Miles), LSU (Flau'Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow) and TCU (Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith) are well represented with two players on the list. Defending national champion South Carolina has one player, Te-Hina Paopao.

          Other notable inclusions are former Wooden Award All-American Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), Texas' Madison Booker, Oklahoma's Raegan Beers and Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer.

          Strong is the only freshman featured.

          Iowa's Caitlin Clark won the Wooden Award -- given to the most outstanding player in college basketball -- the previous two seasons, and Bueckers won it in 2021 as a freshman.

          Players not selected for the midseason list are eligible to be included on the late-season edition as well as the national ballot, which features 15 players. An All-American team will eventually be announced the week of the Elite Eight, with the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player named soon after.

          The complete Wooden Award midseason top 25:

          Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

          Aziaha James, NC State

          Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU

          Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

          Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

          Lauren Betts, UCLA

          Madison Booker, Texas

          Paige Bueckers, UConn

          Audi Crooks, Iowa State

          Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

          Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

          Kiki Iriafen, USC

          Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

          Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

          Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

          Aneesah Morrow, LSU

          Lucy Olsen, Iowa

          Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

          Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt

          Sedona Prince, TCU

          JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

          Sarah Strong, UConn

          Harmoni Turner, Harvard

          Hailey Van Lith, TCU

          JuJu Watkins, USC