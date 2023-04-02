Stars react to thrilling LSU-Iowa women's championship game

Jasmine Carson completes an incredible first half with a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer for LSU. (0:33)

In the end, Caitlin Clark couldn't quite bring the Iowa Hawkeyes a title.

Though Clark, who put on an absolute offensive clinic throughout the NCAA tournament, had 30 points and eight rebounds in the women's NCAA tournament final, the LSU Tigers were just too overwhelming. Jasmine Carson more than matched Clark offensively, recording 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting as the Tigers won 102-85.

The win brings LSU their first women's tournament title, and gives coach Kim Mulkey her fourth career championship. It's only Mulkey's second season with the program as well -- she took over a team that was 9-13 and brought them to title contention almost immediately.

It's worth recounting just how dominant Clark has been in this tournament, even with the loss. To wit:

She scored the first 40-point triple-double in women's or men's NCAA tournament history

She recorded the most 3-pointers in a single tournament

She also has the most points in a single NCAA tournament, passing Sheryl Swoopes

She set the record for 3-pointers in a title game with eight

She's the first men's or women's player to have 150 points and 50 rebounds in a single tournament

She also has the most assists in women's NCAA tournament history

Luminaries from around the sports world reacted to LSU's win and Clark's historic performance.

Lady Tigers did it!! Big congrats 🎉 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 2, 2023

WHO HAD LSU SCORING THE MOST POINTS IN A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 🫢 — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) April 2, 2023

ANGEL PLSSSSSS 😂😂😂😂 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 2, 2023

Ok well everyone gonna be on revenge/comeback tours next season. I can't wait. — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 2, 2023

Angel Reese a winner — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 2, 2023

Carson gotta get MVP, no? — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) April 2, 2023

These women playing high lvl ball — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 2, 2023

Elite hoops on ABC right now — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 2, 2023

Alexis morris is a problem! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 2, 2023

Alexis Morris controlling the game man give her credit got guard one tuffest women to shoot the college basketball bus she hitting her middy now!!! Give her respect — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) April 2, 2023