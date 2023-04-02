Stars react to thrilling LSU-Iowa women's championship game

In the end, Caitlin Clark couldn't quite bring the Iowa Hawkeyes a title.
Though Clark, who put on an absolute offensive clinic throughout the NCAA tournament, had 30 points and eight rebounds in the women's NCAA tournament final, the LSU Tigers were just too overwhelming. Jasmine Carson more than matched Clark offensively, recording 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting as the Tigers won 102-85.
The win brings LSU their first women's tournament title, and gives coach Kim Mulkey her fourth career championship. It's only Mulkey's second season with the program as well -- she took over a team that was 9-13 and brought them to title contention almost immediately.
It's worth recounting just how dominant Clark has been in this tournament, even with the loss. To wit:
She scored the first 40-point triple-double in women's or men's NCAA tournament history
She recorded the most 3-pointers in a single tournament
She also has the most points in a single NCAA tournament, passing Sheryl Swoopes
She set the record for 3-pointers in a title game with eight
She's the first men's or women's player to have 150 points and 50 rebounds in a single tournament
She also has the most assists in women's NCAA tournament history
Luminaries from around the sports world reacted to LSU's win and Clark's historic performance.
EVERYBODY* WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS pic.twitter.com/uMnPcWDrS2— Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) April 2, 2023
Lady Tigers did it!! Big congrats 🎉— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 2, 2023
CONGRATS @LSUwbkb !!!! #GEAUXTIGERS— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) April 2, 2023
WHO HAD LSU SCORING THE MOST POINTS IN A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 🫢— Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) April 2, 2023
ANGEL PLSSSSSS 😂😂😂😂— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 2, 2023
Ok well everyone gonna be on revenge/comeback tours next season. I can't wait.— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 2, 2023
Congrats ladies https://t.co/h63HC5K0OU— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 2, 2023
Angel Reese a winner— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 2, 2023
Carson gotta get MVP, no?— Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) April 2, 2023
These women playing high lvl ball— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 2, 2023
Elite hoops on ABC right now— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 2, 2023
Alexis morris is a problem!— Evan Turner (@thekidet) April 2, 2023
Alexis Morris controlling the game man give her credit got guard one tuffest women to shoot the college basketball bus she hitting her middy now!!! Give her respect— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) April 2, 2023
Yes aye JASMINE CARSON 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) April 2, 2023