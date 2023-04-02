        <
          Stars react to thrilling LSU-Iowa women's championship game

          Jasmine Carson caps off perfect half with buzzer-beating 3

          Jasmine Carson completes an incredible first half with a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer for LSU. (0:33)

          In the end, Caitlin Clark couldn't quite bring the Iowa Hawkeyes a title.

          Though Clark, who put on an absolute offensive clinic throughout the NCAA tournament, had 30 points and eight rebounds in the women's NCAA tournament final, the LSU Tigers were just too overwhelming. Jasmine Carson more than matched Clark offensively, recording 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting as the Tigers won 102-85.

          The win brings LSU their first women's tournament title, and gives coach Kim Mulkey her fourth career championship. It's only Mulkey's second season with the program as well -- she took over a team that was 9-13 and brought them to title contention almost immediately.

          It's worth recounting just how dominant Clark has been in this tournament, even with the loss. To wit:

          • She scored the first 40-point triple-double in women's or men's NCAA tournament history

          • She recorded the most 3-pointers in a single tournament

          • She also has the most points in a single NCAA tournament, passing Sheryl Swoopes

          • She set the record for 3-pointers in a title game with eight

          • She's the first men's or women's player to have 150 points and 50 rebounds in a single tournament

          • She also has the most assists in women's NCAA tournament history

          Luminaries from around the sports world reacted to LSU's win and Clark's historic performance.