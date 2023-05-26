LSU freshman Sa'Myah Smith fainted and was helped off a stage during Friday's ceremony with President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the Tigers' women's basketball national championship.

Medical personnel were rushed into the East Room after Smith fainted while Biden called for year-round support for women's sports. Smith, who was standing in the risers behind the podium, slunk downward and was helped off the stage.

"It's a lot of standing," Biden said. "I apologize. It's OK. It's happened lots of times."