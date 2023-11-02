The top impact freshmen of the upcoming women's college basketball season

Open Extended Reactions

Predicting the impact of a freshman is difficult -- each experience is different for every player for a variety of reasons.

The adjustment from high school star to college freshman is major. It is a brand-new world and the variables that affect their impact on the game are plentiful. The rankings and accolades they have on their basketball résumé cannot help them at this level and the physical demands of competing with other high-level athletes as well as learning a new system on a daily basis coupled with the mental demands of a new academic routine are certainly tough.

The accountability level is high and freshman impact can present itself in a few different ways. It can look like the instant scoring punch or it can look like the defensive stopper. It can also look like promising future stardom or a valuable role player who spells the senior when they need a break.

The depth of the roster and the non-conference into conference load are different everywhere and each freshman deserves the time to grow into their role. Approaching that challenge with humility, discipline, and consistency is key as they have to have a methodical and mature approach to the process.

One thing rings true amongst all the staffs that were consulted: No one knows how the freshman will impact their respective teams until the big lights come on above the new stage.

With a few days before the season tips off, we list 15 freshmen we expect to have an impact this season.

JuJu Watkins

USC

Guard, 6-foot-2

Watkins' impact on the program at USC has already been felt. After the success the program experienced last year, she has helped raise the bar even higher amongst her teammates and gained their respect early, living up to the status of No. 1 recruit in the country. She came to campus ready in terms of conditioning and strength and further committed to those aspects of preparation during practice. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb credits her maturity and competitiveness as qualities that give her the right mindset to lead to success. She has an elite skill set and can flat out score the ball, and while there are always technical aspects to learn about defensive strategies, she has fully bought in on that end of the floor. Watkins will be in the starting lineup when their season tips off and she will have one of the more anticipated and entertaining starts to a college career in recent memory.

Mikaylah Williams

LSU

Guard, 6-0

Williams is comfortable in between the lines on the basketball court. She is mature and takes things in stride and approaches the work with a patient and competitive spirit. She arrived on campus with plenty of high-level experience with USA Basketball and has leveraged that into being ahead of the curve in regards to the freshman preparation. She has long had a reputation for her work ethic in the gym and that habit has gotten the attention and respect of her national champion upperclassmen teammates. There is a defensive learning curve -- particularly in the touch rules of the perimeter at the Division I level -- but the effort and mentality are there every day. Williams will contribute as a strong guard and a scoring punch to compliment what was already there with the defending champions.

Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario should give them some minutes as the only true center on the roster, according to the staff.

KK Arnold

UConn

Guard, 5-9

Arnold is a high energy confident guard who is a sponge on the floor. She is confident on both ends and is resilient, competing with accomplished teammates every day. She pressures the ball very well and is active off the ball. On offense, Arnold pushes the ball up the court with a purpose and creates opportunities for others. The staff said she is shooting 3-pointers better than many expected despite the longer line at the Division I level. In order to make this jump and make an impact early at a program that has had so much success, a player must have a spirit of competitiveness and be able to lock in. They have to decide to stack days of improvement, and also into the off the court preparation and have a thirst for improvement. Arnold always exemplified that in her prep career and it looks to be serving her as a player in college as well as she translates that aggressiveness into early opportunities at UConn.

Taliah Scott

Arkansas

Guard, 5-9

Scott had a reputation coming out of high school as an undeniable scorer, but she really got everyone's respect and attention with her defensive efforts early on at Arkansas. She has not lost the ability to score in a variety of ways, but she has now established herself as a reliable perimeter defender and is proving she can lock down her assignment. Coach Mike Neighbors credits her atypical transition to how she worked upon her arrival on campus and how she did not expect to be handed anything. She quietly went to work and helped take things to another level in practices with a relentless competitiveness and skills on both ends of the floor. For many, the effort it takes on a day-to-day basis is a real challenge for freshmen, but Scott led in energy and effort exertions15 of 16 days, according to the player monitors worn in practice.

S'Mya Nichols

Kansas

Guard, 6-0

Kansas will play four guards in its lineup for a lot of minutes this season and the fans can expect to see Nichols on the court for the first tip of the season. Coach Brandon Schneider has been more than impressed with her as the Jayhawks prepare for their regular season schedule to start. Nichols has a versatility to her game and the IQ and understanding of their schemes and concepts that allows her the freedom to score, create, and let loose on the floor. She is very good in ball screen situations and knows how to read levels of defense and rotation putting teammates in positions to be successful with her distribution of the basketball. She is a three-level scorer that will keep the defense honest as Kansas will space the floor and attack advantageous matchups.

Freshman guard Laia Conesa is also expected to contribute early on as well.

Sofia Bell

Oregon

Guard, 6-1

Coach Kelly Graves is very excited about the addition of Bell to the roster for the Ducks. He said she is in the mold of the modern "3-and-D" player with her length and ability to shoot and defend. He added she has displayed a natural feel for their system and not only is knocking down the 3 at a nice percentage, but passing the ball and creating well for others as well. He credited her ability to step right in with her maturity and day-to-day habits of work and development. He also said that players are having more opportunities to compete amongst elite players in club competitions and other sponsored events, so they get a glimpse into how much talent is on the floor at the next level.

Coach Graves said Sarah Rambus will bring a nice touch off the bench for the Ducks at the forward spot.

MiLaysia Fulwiley has already endeared herself to South Carolina fans after 16 points in an exhibition with Rutgers. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

MiLaysia Fulwiley

South Carolina

Guard, 5-10

Fulwiley is as talented with the ball in her hands as anyone in college basketball and can do things in the open court that not many in the game can do. There is a risk factor to spectacular playmaking, and while there is plenty of entertainment value to flair and jaw dropping plays, the middle of a tightly contested SEC game is not always the time and place to attempt such a play. That is the learning process for Fulwiley as she develops under the tutelage of Dawn Staley. South Carolina has already played an exhibition against Rutgers and Fulwiley hit multiple 3s from long range while scoring 16 points and creating an early buzz amongst Gamecock fans. Fulwiley is committed to improvement and soaking up the knowledge as well. Her offseason in strength and conditioning saw her put in that focus and work ethic, impressing the staff. Look for her to give South Carolina an energetic punch throughout the season.

Sahara Williams

Oklahoma

Forward, 5-10

Oklahoma Head Coach Jennie Baranczyk has lined up a very strong schedule to open the season for her program and she expects Williams to be an important rotational player for her team when they start the season. Williams will cut her teeth against some very reliable programs, so she will have learning experiences early and often. Baranczyk credits Williams' competitive nature and the fact that she craves coaching and improvement as reasons she'll see early minutes. The freshman from Iowa has a solid foundation of skills and is refining her footwork and some defensive techniques every day to help her be more consistent at the Division I level. She is a physical defender and mixes things up on the glass, which helps them play at the high pace they want at Oklahoma.

Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame

Guard, 5-6

Hidalgo is coming off a summer that saw her play an integral part of the gold medal-winning U19 USA women's basketball team at the FIBA World Cup in Spain. She averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists in her 20-plus minutes per game. Hidalgo steps into a unique situation in her debut with the Irish. Point guard and leader Olivia Miles was injured in last year's regular season finale and the timeline for her return is yet to be determined. This puts a bit more of the focus on Hidalgo, maybe a little earlier than expected but she has the requisite talent and competitive drive. She is known for her endless energy and defensive ball pressure as well as her ability to break opposing defenses down by pushing the ball in transition and attacking off the dribble in the half-court. By the end of her high school career, she became a three-level scorer so expect Hidalgo to have gained the trust and support from her teammates as she takes the court against South Carolina in the season opener in Paris on Nov. 6.

Zoe Brooks

NC State

Guard, 5-10

Brooks is a playmaker and gained the respect of her teammates early because she was able to prove she score the ball from all three levels and knows when and where to get them the ball for opportunities as well. Coach Wes Moore said she will get minutes at the point guard and off-guard positions. He added he's been impressed with how well she's shot the ball and how she finishes off-balance shots in the paint and at the rim off the glass -- even saying at times she's been a little unselfish, but that it's worked in her favor as she has ingratiated herself with the upperclassmen. Coach Moore points to a time during her recruitment as the summer of her junior year approached and how she changed how she prepared to compete. Those habits of conditioning and work ethic have followed her to Raleigh and it allows her to focus on her game and continue to improve.

Coach Moore pointed out that fellow freshman Laci Steele has adjusted to the college 3-point line and made enough defensive improvements to see some time as well.

Madison Booker

Texas

Guard/forward, 6-1

Booker brings a versatility to Austin that makes her unlike any player on the Texas roster. As a guard and forward, she will be able to play multiple positions for Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns. Booker is a strong and skilled athlete whose best quality on the floor may be her passing skills. She is a threat from the 3, both in catch and shoot and off the bounce plays, which should help space the floor in their dribble-drive system and allow her to attack gaps at get to the rim or create for others. It is no secret that defensive ability and effort are a requirement to get on the floor at Texas. Booker is savvy and understands rotation and will excel in their press and pressure system. She has embraced that intensity and understands the work it takes so expect to see her on the floor for many meaningful minutes this season. Texas could focus on utilizing her mismatch potential with four guard lineups and possibly even some minutes as a backup point guard to Rori Harmon. Booker's demeanor and unselfish will nature allow her make an imprint all over the floor. She was also on the U19 USA Basketball team that won gold in Spain this summer.

Jada Williams could take over the primary ball-handling duties this season after injuries on the Arizona roster. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

Jada Williams

Arizona

Guard, 5-8

Williams is another young guard who steps into a unique situation early in her freshman season. Arizona is very young at the guard position and overall, the Wildcats' roster had a lot of turnover from last year. With Montaya Dew, who would have handled a bulk of the ballhandling duties, out for the season, Williams finds herself with a chance to take the reins from that standpoint. Williams is a confident guard who has never shied away from the big stage and, as one of the pioneers in this new era of high school NIL possibilities, she is used to the lime light. She has always displayed leadership intangibles and basketball lQ but will have to take things to another level as Arizona has established itself in the last few years as one of the marquee programs in the country. Williams is fundamentally sound and knows how to put teammates in positions for success. She'll also have the comfort of playing with high school teammate and fellow freshman Breya Cunningham who will bring some post talent to Tucson as well. Cunningham was on the U19 USA Basketball squad that won gold this summer where she averaged 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Addy Brown

Iowa State

Forward, 6-2

Brown is a high IQ forward that can pass, shoot, and rebound with the best in her class. Over the last two years, she focused heavily on strength and conditioning and it prepared her for the physicality and the pace of the collegiate game. She has old school post footwork and will take advantage of those matchups. She can also lead or trail the break and is a solid decision maker. Her shooting ability, a requisite on the perimeter for this Iowa State program, will help stretch the floor and allow head coach Bill Fennelly to game plan accordingly. Brown will see minutes at the wing and forward spot within their system and the staff is seeing the benefit of having another player on the floor with point guard IQ and playmaking skills -- they even want her to be a little more aggressive at times in scoring opportunities. This Iowa State team is young overall and Brown should shoulder some solid responsibility this season.

Jadyn Donovan

Duke

Guard/forward, 6-0

Donovan hits the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium as the No. 3 recruit in the country from the 2023 class and is another one of the incoming freshmen to win a gold medal with the U19 USA Basketball team. She is an extremely athletic player who brings a versatility to the floor especially on the defensive end. Head coach Kara Lawson said recently during the ACC media day that Donovan will be able to guard the 1-4 spots. Donovan also has a unique playmaking ability because of the way she sees the floor and can attack the basket off the dribble with her length and speed. In a program that established itself as one of the more effective defenses in the country last year, Donovan should allow them to continue that trend. Offensively, she is an elite finisher at the rim and can get to the pull-up jumper and elevate over defenders as well.

Sayvia Sellers

Washington

Guard, 5-7

Sellers steps on to campus as part of the No. 16 recruiting class in the country, which followed the No. 14 2022 class. The Alaska native is a shifty point guard with the ball on a string and who can keep the defense honest with her long-range shooting ability. She is described by head coach Tina Langley as a player who loves the game and is eager to learn. She has a feel and instinct on the defensive end and is conceptually a fast learner that's taking advantage of the day-to-day process of development on both ends of the court. Langley credits Sellers for having the patience and humility to not skip the vital steps of development and she appreciates that she watches the game at all levels. Her film study has to led to her being a willing communicator that can discuss the intricacies of systems and game plans in their film sessions with the staff. Sellers understands her strengths as well as the areas for growth and is the total package as it relates to formulating the foundation for the continued improvement the Washington program expects to have for this season. Expect her to have an impact this season as she's bought in to that process and fits the vision of the future there.