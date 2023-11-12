Open Extended Reactions

PEORIA, Ill. -- Bradley coach Kate Popovec-Goss has been suspended by the school for the rest of the nonconference schedule.

Bradley announced the move Saturday. It said the decision was "made in accordance with the university's commitment to upholding the values and standards expected of its staff."

Assistant coach Armelia Horton will run the team during Popovec-Goss' suspension, beginning with Sunday's game against Central Michigan. Bradley will play its Missouri Valley Conference opener Dec. 30 against Illinois State.

Popovec-Goss was hired by Bradley in April 2022. She was an associate head coach at Northwestern before taking over the Braves' program.

Bradley lost its opener to Kansas City 73-66 and was 4-28 last season.