Guard Caitlin Clark got her second consecutive triple-double, and 15th overall in her career, as the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes won 96-71 at Purdue on Wednesday. Iowa has won every game in which the senior has had a triple-double in her Hawkeyes career.

Clark finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Boilermakers. She had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Friday in a victory at Rutgers. It's the second time in Clark's Iowa career that she has had back-to-back triple-doubles; the other time was Jan. 16 and 20, 2022, her sophomore season.

Clark went 8 of 18 from the field overall and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes as a team had five players score in double figures as they shot 53.2% from the field and made 15 of 33 3-pointers (45.5%).

"That's when we're at our best," Clark said. "When we have multiple people scoring in double figures, that makes us really hard to guard. We're going to need that consistently going forward. This is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. (It) gives you a headache; their band's loud, their fans are loud. So credit to them. I thought we played a great game tonight."

It was Clark's fourth triple-double of this season. She now has nine triple-doubles with at least 25 points; second on that list is former Baylor star center Brittney Griner with three. Wednesday was also Clark's eighth consecutive game with at least 25 points; her previous longest 25-plus streak was seven games from November to December 2022.

Clark has 3,244 career points, 40 from passing Griner for fourth place and 284 from passing Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women's career leader in scoring.

Iowa (16-1) next faces No. 14 Indiana (14-1). Both teams have won 13 games in a row and are 5-0 in Big Ten play. They meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers split their games last season, both winning at home. That included an 86-85 Iowa victory on Clark's buzzer-beating 3-pointer last Feb. 26 in the regular-season finale in Iowa City.

"Indiana is playing great basketball right now," Clark said. "I know our crowd's going to be really amped up for that one. It's gonna be a fun matchup."