Iowa's Caitlin Clark, LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Paige Bueckers and three freshmen headline the midseason top 25 list for the John R. Wooden Award, it was announced Wednesday.

The Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

Clark (2023) and Bueckers (2021) are former national players of the year, while Reese was the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player. The three freshmen on the list are Reese's teammate, Mikaylah Williams, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and USC's JuJu Watkins.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 The top 25 candidates for the Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball. Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech Lauren Betts, UCLA Cameron Brink, Stanford Paige Bueckers, UConn Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina Caitlin Clark, Iowa Aaliyah Edwards, UConn Rori Harmon, Texas Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State Ayoka Lee, Kansas State Cotie McMahon, Ohio State Aneesah Morrow, LSU Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina Alissa Pili, Utah Sedona Prince, TCU Angel Reese, LSU Kiki Rice, UCLA Saniya Rivers, NC State Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado JuJu Watkins, USC Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Defending national champion LSU is the only team with three players on the list: Reese, Williams and Aneesah Morrow. Other schools represented by multiple players are Virginia Tech (Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley), UConn (Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards), UCLA (Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice), Ohio State (Jacy Sheldon and Cotie McMahon) and South Carolina (Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao).

The list is rounded out by Cameron Brink (Stanford), Rori Harmon (Texas), Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana), Ta'Niya Latson (Florida State), Ayoka Lee (Kansas State), Alissa Pili (Utah), Sedona Prince (TCU), Saniya Rivers (NC State) and Jaylyn Sherrod (Colorado).

Harmon is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear, while Prince is sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger.

A late season list of 20 players will be determined in early February before the national ballot of 15 will be released later that month. Players who do not make the midseason list are still eligible for consideration on the final ballot.

Voters will then choose a 10-player All American Team and the Wooden Award winner later in the spring.