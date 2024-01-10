Open Extended Reactions

Purdue star Zach Edey, the reigning Wooden Award winner leading the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers, topped the award's Midseason Top 25 list announced Wednesday.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 center, is looking to become only the second two-time winner in Wooden Award history. He won it last season after averaging 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds and is the clear favorite to go back-to-back this season.

The Canadian is averaging 22.3 points and 10.6 rebounds, shooting 63.4% from the field and blocking 2.3 shots per game. He's tallied nine double-doubles and scored 35 points on two separate occasions.