Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will miss the remainder of this season as she undergoes reconstructive surgery to her right ACL.

The senior injured her knee during the Cougars' upset victory Sunday against then-No. 2 UCLA.

Leger-Walker, who is from New Zealand, has helped transform the Cougars program. As a freshman in 2021, she averaged 18.8 points in leading Washington State to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 30 years.

The Cougars have gone to the NCAA tournament the past two seasons as well. They got the automatic bid last year by winning the Pac-12 tournament for the first time in program history, with Leger-Walker named Most Outstanding Player.

Leger-Walker averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 21 games this season for the Cougars (15-6, 4-4 Pac-12). For her career, she averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021 and is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection.

"Charlisse has given her heart and soul to Washington State and this program," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "We are heartbroken she will not finish her career at WSU on the court.

"However, Charlisse will continue to impact our program to the best of her ability. There is zero doubt that Charlisse will come back better than ever. Charlisse will forever be remembered and honored as the greatest and winningest impact player in WSU women's basketball history."

Leger-Walker does have a year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver for the 2020-21 season, but it doesn't appear at this point that she will return. She has been part of the New Zealand national team since she was 16 and anticipates a professional career.