What NCAA women's conference has the most basketball titles?

March Madness will lead to a new champion in 2025. In the 2024 NCAA women's basketball championship, South Carolina defeated Iowa to take home their third title. Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks added to the SEC's impressive track record. The SEC has won the most national championships in women's NCAA tournament history, with 12. Here's a full breakdown of women's national titles by conference.
SEC, 12 titles
Big East, 9 titles
Big 12, 4 titles
Pac-12, 3 titles
American, 3 titles
ACC, 3 titles
Southwest, 2 titles
Western Collegiate, 2 titles
Sun Belt, 1 title
Independent, 1 title
American South, 1 title
Big Ten, 1 title
