          What NCAA women's conference has the most basketball titles?

          Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMar 4, 2025, 10:28 PM

          March Madness will lead to a new champion in 2025. In the 2024 NCAA women's basketball championship, South Carolina defeated Iowa to take home their third title. Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks added to the SEC's impressive track record. The SEC has won the most national championships in women's NCAA tournament history, with 12. Here's a full breakdown of women's national titles by conference.

          SEC, 12 titles

          Big East, 9 titles

          Big 12, 4 titles

          Pac-12, 3 titles

          American, 3 titles

          ACC, 3 titles

          Southwest, 2 titles

          Western Collegiate, 2 titles

          Sun Belt, 1 title

          Independent, 1 title

          American South, 1 title

          Big Ten, 1 title

