What NCAA women's conference has the most basketball titles?

March Madness will lead to a new champion in 2025. In the 2024 NCAA women's basketball championship, South Carolina defeated Iowa to take home their third title. Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks added to the SEC's impressive track record. The SEC has won the most national championships in women's NCAA tournament history, with 12. Here's a full breakdown of women's national titles by conference.

SEC, 12 titles

Big East, 9 titles

Big 12, 4 titles

Pac-12, 3 titles

American, 3 titles

ACC, 3 titles

Southwest, 2 titles

Western Collegiate, 2 titles

Sun Belt, 1 title

Independent, 1 title

American South, 1 title

Big Ten, 1 title

