The LSU Tigers, wanting to "continue to compete at an elite level," have added guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard via the transfer portal, it was announced Wednesday.

"The three of them will add a combination of experience and depth on the perimeter for us and will bolster our roster," coach Kim Mulkey said.

They will join transfer guard/forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guard Jada Richard, Louisiana's high school player of the year, as the five new additions on LSU's roster for the 2024-25 season.

Day-Wilson, who has one season of eligibility remaining, spent last season at Miami after two seasons at Duke, where she was the 2022 co-ACC freshman of the year. She has averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 assists during her college career.

Gilbert, who has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 15.1 points last season with Arizona, her second with the Wildcats.

Sheppard, whose first name is pronounced "miracle," played for Mississippi State last season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 assists. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

Wolfenbarger, who sat out last season after two seasons at Arkansas, committed to LSU in late March. In 65 games as a Razorback, she averaged 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

LSU, the 2023 national champion, finished 31-6 this season, losing the SEC tournament final to South Carolina and the Albany 2 Regional final to Iowa. The Tigers lose two starters from this past season: forward Angel Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft, and guard Hailey Van Lith, who is transferring.