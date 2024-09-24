Open Extended Reactions

Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, the No. 3 women's basketball recruit in the ESPN class of 2025, committed to the USC Trojans on Tuesday morning via social media. One of the most coveted guards in the class, Davidson chose USC over UConn, UCLA, TCU and Duke.

The 6-foot-2 senior from Clackamas, Oregon, is the first commitment of the 2025 class for Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who had the No. 1 recruiting class last season and signed No. 1 JuJu Watkins in the 2023 class.

Davidson is a high-IQ player who can play any perimeter position and is comfortable all over the floor. She asserted herself this year as a focused defensive stopper. She has the length and athleticism to be very disruptive and the footwork to navigate different actions and screens when matched up against the opponent's best perimeter player.

Led by Watkins, the Trojans won the Pac-12 title over then-No. 2 Stanford and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994. They fell to UConn 80-73 in the Regional 3 final in Portland, though Watkins' 29 points gave her 920 on the season, making her the all-time leading scorer among freshmen in NCAA Division I history.

USC, currently in the top three in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, will be one of the big stories of the college season as it returns Watkins and adds high-impact transfers in Talia Von Oelhoffen and Kiki Iriafen. The freshman class stands to make an impact as well. Expect significant playing time from Kennedy Smith, Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel.