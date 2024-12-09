        <
          South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins has right-handed slam against TCU

          play
          Ashlyn Watkins rocks the rim with one-handed dunk for South Carolina (0:25)

          South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins races down the court and elevates at the rim for a one-handed jam against TCU. (0:25)

          • ESPN News Services
          Dec 9, 2024, 01:20 AM

          FORT WORTH, Texas -- Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her three seasons with third-ranked South Carolina.

          The 6-foot-3 junior forward got her latest in Sunday night's 85-52 win over ninth-ranked TCU. After a steal from Madison Conner past midcourt, Watkins took the ball the other way and dunked with her right hand ahead of 6-7 forward Sedona Prince trying to catch up to defend the shot.

          "She actually was at shootaround today dunking and missing, and then she makes a play like that," coach Dawn Staley said. "She cleared her runway, she got to the left side of the floor, and I knew she was going to attempt it."

          There was quite a reaction from the crowd in the neutral-site game only about 3½ miles from the TCU campus.

          "The place exploded, our bench exploded," Staley said. "And I think it's great for our game."

          As a freshman two seasons ago, Watkins became the first player in program history with a dunk in a game against Clemson. She had the first in the Gamecocks home arena last season after a steal against Kentucky and going the length of the court.

          Watkins arrived at South Carolina already known for her dunks. She won the dunk contest at the McDonald's All-American competition.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.