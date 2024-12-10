How many women have dunked in college basketball?

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins races down the court and elevates at the rim for a one-handed jam against TCU. (0:25)

Ashlyn Watkins enjoys playing above the rim.

The 6-foot-3 South Carolina forward added another dunk to her highlight reel in the defending national champion Gamecocks' 85-52 win against TCU on Dec. 8, 2024.

Watkins stole the ball just past midcourt, raced the other way and slammed down a basket with her right hand ahead of 6-foot-7 Horned Frogs defender Sedona Prince.

The dunk marked the third of Watkins' college career.

Watkins arrived at South Carolina in 2022 already known for her dunking ability. She won the dunk contest at the McDonald's All American competition in March of that year, becoming just the third women's player to do so. Candace Parker won the contest in 2004, and Francesca Belibi won it in 2019.

Watkins, Parker (Tennessee) and Belibi (Stanford) are just three of the women who have dunked in a Division I college basketball game. Here's a look at the full list:

Ashlyn Watkins (6-foot-3): South Carolina forward, 2022-present

Francesca Belibi (6-foot-1): Stanford forward, 2019-2023

Brittney Griner (6-foot-8): Baylor center, 2009-2013

Sylvia Fowles (6-foot-6): LSU forward, 2004-2008

Candace Parker (6-foot-4): Tennessee forward, 2004-2008

Sancho Lyttle (6-foot-5): Houston forward, 2003-2005

Michelle Snow (6-foot-5): Tennessee forward, 1998-2002

Charlotte Smith (6 feet): North Carolina forward, 1991-1995

Georgeann Wells (6-foot-7): West Virginia center, 1982-1986

