All-time women's college basketball scoring leaders list

Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball during her final season at Iowa. Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum, whose record total while at Washington stood for seven years. Clark went on to pass Pete Maravich for the most career points in men's or women's basketball.
Here's a look at the all-time leading scorers in Division I women's basketball:
Caitlin Clark 3,951
Kelsey Plum 3,527
Dyaisha Fair 3,403
Kelsey Mitchell 3,402
Jackie Stiles 3,393
Brittney Griner 3,283
Patricia Hoskins 3,122
Lorri Bauman 3,115
Jerica Coley 3,107
Rachel Banham 3,093
Elena Delle Donne 3,039
Maya Moore 3,036
Chamique Holdsclaw 3,025
Cheryl Miller 3,018
Cindy Blodgett 3,005
