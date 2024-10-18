        <
          All-time women's college basketball scoring leaders list

          Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball during her final year at Iowa. Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 18, 2024, 09:28 PM

          Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball during her final season at Iowa. Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum, whose record total while at Washington stood for seven years. Clark went on to pass Pete Maravich for the most career points in men's or women's basketball.

          Here's a look at the all-time leading scorers in Division I women's basketball:

          Caitlin Clark 3,951

          Kelsey Plum 3,527

          Dyaisha Fair 3,403

          Kelsey Mitchell 3,402

          Jackie Stiles 3,393

          Brittney Griner 3,283

          Patricia Hoskins 3,122

          Lorri Bauman 3,115

          Jerica Coley 3,107

          Rachel Banham 3,093

          Elena Delle Donne 3,039

          Maya Moore 3,036

          Chamique Holdsclaw 3,025

          Cheryl Miller 3,018

          Cindy Blodgett 3,005

