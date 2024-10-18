All-time women's college basketball scoring leaders list

Open Extended Reactions

Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball during her final season at Iowa. Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum, whose record total while at Washington stood for seven years. Clark went on to pass Pete Maravich for the most career points in men's or women's basketball.

Here's a look at the all-time leading scorers in Division I women's basketball:

Caitlin Clark 3,951

Kelsey Plum 3,527

Dyaisha Fair 3,403

Kelsey Mitchell 3,402

Jackie Stiles 3,393

Brittney Griner 3,283