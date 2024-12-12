Open Extended Reactions

The Jimmy V Women's Classic returns Sunday with a showdown between Louisville and No. 22 NC State at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center.

Both teams look to continue to build off recent postseason success. NC State reached the Final Four last season for the first time since 1998, while the Cardinals advanced to the Final Four in 2022. In their last meeting on Feb. 5 in Raleigh, the Wolfpack defeated Louisville 77-67.

Here are key facts about the 2024 event:

How can fans watch?

The Jimmy V Women's Classic tips off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

More about the Jimmy V Classic

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The women's event debuted in 2002. The event is part of ESPN's V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $236 million for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN's annual V Week has helped raise nearly $89 million over the past 17 years.

More about the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Valvano, a former NC State men's basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class scientific advisory committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

How can fans access more women's college basketball content from ESPN?

