Biggest comebacks in NCAA D-I women's basketball history

The Pittsburgh women's basketball team rallied from a 32-point deficit to stun SMU 72-59 on Jan. 12, 2025.

The Panthers trailed 46-14 late in the second quarter and went into halftime down 49-18 on their home floor. But Pittsburgh woke up in the second half, dominating the Mustangs to the tune of a 28-0 third quarter and cutting the score to a single possession.

Pittsburgh didn't let up in the fourth, outscoring SMU 26-10 in the final quarter to secure the win. The 32-point rally matched the largest comeback in NCAA Division I women's basketball history, tying Texas State in 2006. Here's a look at the sport's other big come-from-behind victories:

32 points

Jan. 12, 2025: Pittsburgh 72, SMU 59

Pittsburgh trailed 46-14 with 1:37 remaining in the second quarter.

Feb. 18, 2006: Texas State 73, UTSA 71 (OT)

Texas State trailed 40-8 with 2:18 remaining in the first quarter.

26 points

Jan. 2, 2008: Houston 82, Lamar 75 (OT)

Houston trailed 48-22 with 19:28 remaining in the second quarter.

Dec. 13, 2008: Oklahoma 86, California 75

Oklahoma trailed 52-26 with 19:01 remaining in the second quarter.

25 points

Nov. 30, 2007: UNLV 62, George Washington 61

UNLV trailed 42-17 with 18:20 remaining in the second quarter.

24 points

Jan. 7, 2015: TCU 86, Iowa State 84

TCU trailed 51-27 with 16:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Nov. 23, 2018: Iowa 84, West Virginia 81

Iowa trailed 48-24 with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.

