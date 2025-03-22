Open Extended Reactions

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Jeff Walz and Hailey Van Lith will be on opposite sides of the court for the first time Sunday when Louisville takes on TCU in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament.

But despite a long history and stunning transfer, both say the Sunday showdown is no big deal.

Van Lith, who scored 1,553 points in three seasons under Walz at Louisville, transferred to LSU after the 2022-23 season and then joined TCU ahead of this season.

"At the end of the day, I'm just excited to play another game, whoever that may be," Van Lith said Friday after TCU's 73-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. "I'm up for the challenge. I love to compete. And, you know, it's in God's hands, man. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen. I'm just going to go out there and try to be the same girl that I've always been."

Van Lith made three NCAA tournament appearances with Louisville, including a Final Four run in 2022.

"She had a great career," said Walz, who is in his 18th season as coach of the Cardinals. "Graduated college in three years and decided to make a move, which is great. It's no big deal."

On Friday, Van Lith, a grad student, scored 13 points and had seven assists to help second-seeded TCU advance to the second round for the first time since 2006.

Louisville, the No. 7 seed, advanced with a 63-58 win over Nebraska. The winner of TCU-Louisville advances to the Sweet 16.

Van Lith is averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 assists for TCU. She was named the Big 12's player of the year and newcomer of the year.

The 5-foot-9 Washington native also won a bronze medal with Team USA in 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics. She is a projected pick in next month's WNBA draft.

TCU is undefeated at home this season.

"We're going to go out there and compete," Louisville forward Olivia Cochran said. "It's just going to be a ballgame. That's all I got to say."

A season ago, Louisville was sent to the Baton Rouge Regional for the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament, but fell to Middle Tennessee in the first round, so the matchup versus Van Lith and LSU never materialized. The Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Caitlin Clark and Iowa.