Every team playing in March Madness wants to win it all, but lower seeds have much larger hills to climb to bring championships to their schools. A Cinderella story just isn't always in the cards. Teams can get knocked out in historic fashion.
In the 2025 women's NCAA tournament, No. 2 seed UConn took down 15th-seeded Arkansas State by 69 points in the first round Saturday, winning 103-34. With the rout, UConn now owns six of the top 10 biggest blowouts in women's March Madness history. Check out the other games that make the list.
89 points: Baylor vs. Texas Southern, 119-30, 2017
88 points: UConn vs. Saint Francis (PA), 140-52, 2018
74 points: Tennessee vs. North Carolina A&T, 111-37, 1994
72 points: UConn vs. LIU, 101-29, 2001
71 points: UConn vs. Hampton, 116-45, 2000
69 points: UConn vs. Arkansas State, 103-34, 2025
68 points: UConn vs. Lehigh, 103-35, 1997
68 points: UConn vs. Idaho, 105-37, 2013
