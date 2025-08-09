Open Extended Reactions

Jordyn Jackson, the No. 8 player in the 2026 ESPNW 100 class, has committed to Maryland, she announced Saturday.

She chose Maryland over finalists TCU, Alabama, Miami, South Carolina and Ohio State.

"I chose Maryland because I believe coach [Brenda] Frese and the program will help me fulfill my long-term and short-term goals -- like winning a national championship and freshman of the year," Jackson told ESPN. "Their offensive style also aligns with mine and I believe coach Frese has proven that players with my playing style and position thrive in their program."

Jackson recently wrapped up her club career on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Durant and announced her transfer to the newly founded St. James Academy on July 15.

She is a strong-framed guard who excels in slashing to the rim and finishing with contact. Over the past year, she has added layers to the quality of her handle. She is also a tenacious rebounder and defender. Team Durant finished fourth in the recently concluded EYBL season, with Jackson averaging 15.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists at Nike Nationals.

Tamika Dudley, head coach at St. James Academy, who also coached Jackson with Team Durant and at Sidwell Friends, told ESPN, "Jordyn has shown tremendous growth over the past three years. She has improved her versatility, IQ and range. She has an elite midrange game and has put in a ton of extra hours. She will have an immediate impact at the University of Maryland."

The Terrapins play an up-tempo style and encourage aggressive offensive play from their players.

Maryland, a yearly contender under Frese, lost in the NCAA regionals to South Carolina 71-67 to end last season.