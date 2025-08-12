KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn will plead not guilty when she is arraigned on felony charges of domestic assault and aggravated burglary, her attorney said Tuesday.

"She is, in fact, not guilty," attorney Gregory P. Isaacs said in a statement. "Our firm's investigation has also revealed that the factual allegations contained in the warrants are not accurate and are contradicted by eyewitness accounts. Ruby Whitehorn looks forward to having this matter resolved in the very near future."

Whitehorn's preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday was rescheduled for Sept. 5.

Whitehorn, a 6-foot guard from Detroit, Michigan, was arrested Aug. 8 after the Knox County Sherriff's Office responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. According to reports, police said Whitehorn got into an altercation outside a woman's residence and kicked in a front door and bedroom door.

Whitehorn reportedly told officers she was getting her property back after the woman took her phone and passport, then locked the door.

In a statement issued Sunday, Tennessee said officials were aware of the situation and gathering information.

Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games last season for the Lady Vols and ranked fourth scoring 11.6 points a game shooting 46.3%. She also had four rebounds per game. She started her career at Clemson, where she started 62 of the 66 games she played.

She helped Tennessee go 24-10 in coach Kim Caldwell's debut season. The Lady Vols lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.