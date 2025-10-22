Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY -- TCU guard Olivia Miles said she knows many were surprised she bypassed being a likely lottery pick in the WNBA draft earlier this year to remain in college.

But with the WNBA's ongoing collective bargaining negotiations, Miles, who transferred from Notre Dame for her final season, said she is content to observe that debate from afar.

"The WNBA is figuring out their own stuff [with the CBA] as we're watching," Miles, 22, told ESPN on Tuesday at Big 12 women's basketball media day. "So, let them figure it out, and for one more year, I'll enjoy college."

After Miles' junior season with the Fighting Irish was ended by TCU in the Sweet 16 in March, many expected her to then declare for the draft because she was age-eligible, having been at Notre Dame since her arrival in winter 2021. Instead, she opted to transfer and use her remaining season of eligibility at TCU. She is projected to be the No. 2 pick in ESPN's most recent 2026 WNBA mock draft.

Miles said she knows there is a lot happening with negotiations for a new CBA, which has to be signed before the league moves forward with the expansion draft, the lottery for the 2026 regular draft and free agency. All that will have an impact on Miles' future, but she is putting it to the side a while longer.

"Right now, it's all still opinions on what is going to change," Miles said of the CBA. "We hear there is going to be a lot of [player] movement and the league will look different next season. So, for now, I just prioritize what is right in front of me. I'll start thinking about everything else later on."

There is plenty for Miles to still accomplish in college. TCU is the preseason favorite in the Big 12, as chosen by the league's coaches. Miles was a three-time all-ACC first-team selection at Notre Dame, where she averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 101 games.

She missed the 2022-2023 postseason and the entire 2023-2024 season with a knee injury. Miles said despite averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season for the 28-6 Irish, she still wasn't 100% confident in her preparation to be in the WNBA. So, she bypassed the 2025 draft.

"[The lottery potential] was a lot to leave on the table," Miles said, adding with a smile, "My parents thought I was crazy. Everyone thought I was crazy. Heck, I still hear comments like, 'It doesn't make sense. Why would she come back? Why did she go there?'

"But I wasn't in great shape, still, mentally. I had a great season last year, but I still wanted to get more consistent and more disciplined, and in better shape physically. I didn't think I was ready. Being at TCU feels so aligned; I couldn't pass up on the opportunity, especially with their style of play. Why not stay in college? The pros will still be there."

The Horned Frogs had a breakthrough season in 2024-2025, going 34-4 and winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles before making the Elite Eight, all program firsts.

But TCU lost four senior starters and needed an infusion of experience and talent. Miles, the preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year, brings that, and coach Mark Campbell's program offers a pick-and-roll offensive system that will help Miles when she goes pro after this season.

"She's going to be the ball-dominant kid, and she's going to get the usage -- all of our actions will run through her,'' Campbell said. "She wanted to use this year to really, really get her mind right and get ready for the pros. And she's acted like a pro since day one."