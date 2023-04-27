IOA forms three-member ad-hoc committee to oversee WFI, PT Usha condemns wrestlers' protest

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday, formed a three-member ad-hoc committee to handle the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The committee consists of Suma Shirur, Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and a retired High Court judge, who will be named in the coming days. The committee will conduct the WFI elections within 45 days starting from Thursday.

Suma is an Olympian, the national shooting coach and will represent the IOA's Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, while Bajwa is the president of the Wushu Association of India and India's chef-de-mission for the 2023 Asian Games. He will represent the IOA's Executive Council.

The announcement comes four days after the wrestlers took to New Delhi's Jantar Mantar in protest and filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court to ensure an FIR was filed in the relation to the allegations of sexual harrasment levied against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. India's top-most wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik - appealed to prime minister Narendra Modi and the minister in his cabinet in charge of women's affairs to consider their case.

The wrestlers also sought time from Modi to discuss the sexual harassment allegations they have levelled against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is an MP of his party, the BJP.

PT Usha, president of the IOA, condemned the wrestlers' protest. "Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," Usha told reporters after IOA's Executive Committee meeting.

She added, "Our feeling is that for sexual harassment and all those things the IOA is having a athlete's commission. Instead of going to the street and doing all those things, they [the wrestlers] could have come to us earlier. But they have not at all come to the IOA."

However, it was the IOA which had formed a seven-member committee on January 20, led by Mary Kom, to investigate the wrestlers' claims when the protests had first begun.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan also reacted to the developments on Thursday. In a video message, the BJP MP, said, "Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don't have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won't like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me."