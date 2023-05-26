WWE will keep things international with its next premium live event as the promotion leaves San Juan, Puerto Rico, for Backlash and heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the return of Night of Champions on Saturday (1 p.m. ET on Peacock).

Heading into the event, all eyes will be on the crowning of the new WWE world heavyweight champion. Triple H announced the return of the title before Backlash and 12 wrestlers had a chance to make their way into this match. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to punch his ticket into the match from Raw, and AJ Styles defeated Bobby Lashley on Smackdown to earn his way.

The undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns, will have his eye on that match but will also make his return to the ring as well. However, he won't be defending his title, but instead teaming up with Solo Sikoa to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a match for the undisputed tag team titles.

Other titles will be on the line as well, including both women's championships and the Intercontinental title. How does the fight card look when the final matchups are in place and the stakes are set? Are we in store for a few surprises throughout the night?

ESPN's Eddie Maisonet breaks down everything that takes place in Jeddah, so stay locked in here for the latest details and analysis.